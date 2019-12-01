Chennai Collector urges banks to provide loans to fishermen

Chennai District Collector R. Seethalakshmi has requested banks to explore the possibility of providing loans for the fishing community.

She was speaking at the district consultative committee meeting after launching the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2020-21 prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for Chennai district. S. Chandra Mouli, District Development Manager, Nabard, said that the total credit potential under the priority sector for the district had been estimated at ₹5,683.98 crore for the financial year 2020-21 which is ₹284 crore more than the previous projections made by the apex bank.

S. Vinodh Kumar, lead district manager, Chennai, said the projections made in the document will form the basis for next year’s annual credit plan.

₹814.22 crore for MSME

Total credit potential under the priority sector for financial year 2020-21 in respect of Chennai district is ₹5,683.98 crore, which includes ₹187.50 crore for food and agro processing, ₹814.22 crore for MSME and ₹603.00 crore for micro credit sector, according to an official press release here.