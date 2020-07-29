Tamil Nadu

Chennai Collector tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi has tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the King Institute for Preventive Medicine for treatment on Tuesday. She took over from G. Prakash, the former Collector, on July 1.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 1:16:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/chennai-collector-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32216822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY