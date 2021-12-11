Chennai Collector hands over Veda Nilayam to legal heirs of Jayalalithaa following court order

Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, J. Deepa and J. Deepak, received the keys of Veda Nilayam, her Poes Garden residence, from Chennai District Collector J. Vijaya Rani on Friday, following a court order.

Ms. Deepa and her husband visited Veda Nilayam on Friday. She later spoke to presspersons about the house needing repair and renovation as it was in a dilapidated condition.

Revealing her desire to live in the house, she also mentioned that they had to clear all the income tax cases first.

“This is the first time I am visiting the house in the absence of my aunt. I was not allowed to visit the house after my aunt died,” Ms. Deepa said, and added that she was surprised by the condition of the house.

“All the furniture used by my aunt has been removed. The interior used to be beautiful. It seems barren and empty. Many elements in the home are missing,” she said, and added that though she used to frequent the place, she had not visited it in the last 10-12 years.