Chennai, Coimbatore record over 100 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

State sees 1,624 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,904 recoveries and 17 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,624 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally of total positive cases in the State to 7,71,619. At the same time, 1,904 persons were discharged from health facilities after treatment. With this, 7,47,752 persons have been sent home post treatment.

As on date, 12,245 persons are under treatment, either at home or in health facilities. A total of 11,622 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded so far. This includes the 17 deaths that were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Chennai and Coimbatore were the only two districts to record over 100 new cases. While six districts recorded cases in the single digit, Perambalur had no new case and just one active case.

Less than 100

In eight districts, the number of active cases as on date was less than 100. Ariyalur had just one new case since Sunday and 24 active cases.

In Chennai district, 483 more persons were found to be infected and in Coimbatore, another 140 persons tested positive. In Chennai, 504 more were discharged during the day. The district also recorded six deaths, public health officials said. As on date, 4,354 persons are undergoing treatment. As many as 2,12,504 positive cases have been recorded in Chennai so far. According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, 2,04,328 persons have been discharged so far in the district.

The district has recorded 3,822 deaths due to the infection.

Of the 17 persons who died of the infection in the last 24 hours in the State, one person, who died in a private hospital, had no co-morbid conditions. A 64-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted on November 17 to a private hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 19, with complaints of a fever for 10 days, and a cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. He died on Sunday and the hospital recorded the reason for his death as COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

Among the remaining 16 who died, eight succumbed to the infection in government facilities and the other eight in private hospitals. These persons had pre-existing co-morbid conditions.

The youngest was a 34-year-old man from Madurai, who was admitted to a private hospital on November 16 and tested positive on November 21. He was admitted after complaining of a fever, a cough and myalgia. He died on Sunday night due to COVID-19-induced pneumonia.