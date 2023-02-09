Chennai Bus app will have colour coding for low-floor bus timings, MTC tells HC

February 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it plans to operate 242 low-floor diesel buses and 100 low-floor electric buses on 65 routes.

The Chennai Bus mobile app would be updated with a different colour scheme for those low-floor buses to assist the persons with disabilities in getting to know the bus timings on a real time basis, it said.

Appearing before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, senior counsel P.S. Raman who represented the Institute of Road Transport and Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran representing the State government said the bus timings with colour coding for low-floor buses would be available on the MTC website too.

The counsel said the 342 low-floor buses could not be operated on a majority of 489 routes which included 130 routes passing through narrow roads, 173 routes passing through subways where the risk of inundation was high during the monsoon and 186 routes where the Metro Rail construction work was in progress.

In a report filed before the court, the MTC said it operated buses on 130 “village routes” and therefore the chances of low-floor buses getting damaged was high on those narrow “village roads.” It said the low-floor buses would suffer damages under the body when the bus drivers had no option but to drive them on the muddy margins of the tar roads while giving way for vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.

The report was filed in response to a public interest litigation petition filed by activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar who insisted that all new buses purchased by the government must be low-floor buses so that persons with disabilities and the elderly could access them easily.

However, Mr. Raman told the court that the government had planned to purchase 542 low-floor buses of which 342 would be given to MTC and the rest to Madurai and Coimbatore at the rate of 100 each. Support the idea of having a mix of both low- and high-floor buses, he said the entire government bus operations would get paralysed during the monsoon if 100% of the fleet was only low-floor buses.

After hearing the arguments, the judges asked Mr. Raman, Mr. Ravindran, petitioner’s counsel A. Yogeshwaran, the litigant herself, some differently abled passengers, a group of lawyers and the MTC officials to travel in a low-floor bus in some of the difficult routes in the city and then report to the court about the pros and cons of such buses. The MTC was directed to arrange for a low-floor bus for the survey to be carried out from the High Court.