Tamil Nadu

Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway work to commence by April

The proposed Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway that will help cut down travel time between the two cities has been included under the PM GatiShakti Master Plan for Expressways in 2022-23.

Contractors have been appointed for all the four packages running via Tamil Nadu. The work to form the four-lane, access-controlled expressway is likely to commence by April-May.

Similarly, another project that is getting a push in this Budget is the proposed ₹1,200 crore Multi Modal Logistics Park at Mappedu in Tiruvallur district.

The MoU for the project that would connects the Chennai airport, Chennai port, Kamarajar port and Kattupalli port and would also house state-of-the-art facilities for logistics, was signed in October 2021.


