Chennai- Bengaluru Expressway work to be speeded up

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Saturday announced that work on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will be started.

Official sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that land acquisition for the 262-km- long six-lane expressway was in an advanced stage.

“Already disbursal of funds had been completed as payment towards land for the road that runs through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Awards have been passed for lands for another ₹600 crore. The construction work will begin in the new financial year,” he said. The cost of the project would be ₹6,000 crore. “Now that the government has decided to fast-track the project, the award of compensation for property owners will be completed within three months. The road will take three years,” the official added.

The access-controlled road will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai. At present, it takes six hours.

The new road would allow vehicles to travel in four hours. It would prevent accidents since there would not be any junctions allowing vehicles or pedestrians to cross.

NHAI officials said the road would ensure development alongside. However, they said that the support of the public was pertinent to complete the project on time.