Chennai-based The ePlane Company becomes first Indian electric aircraft firm to receive Design Organisation Approval from DGCA

May 23, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ePlane Company, a developer of Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts has received Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DOA is a crucial first step in the aircraft certification process, and it paves the way for ePlane to begin commercial production of its e200 eVTOL aircraft.

Incubated at IIT Madras, Chennai since 2019, the ePlane Company was founded by Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy. The ePlane Company is in pursuit of developing India’s first compact flying electric taxi, designed for intra-city commutes and cargo transport. The ePlane e200 is a two-seater aircraft that is designed to operate in urban spaces.

Mr. Chakravarthy, founder and CEO, The ePlane Company, said: “This is a major milestone for our company. It is a crucial first step in the aircraft certification process and paves another stone on the path towards commercialisation of our e200 eVTOL aircraft.” He also said that ePlane was the first startup in India to be approved as a Design Organisation and one of the very few private entities for complete aircraft design.

V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras commended the ecosystem at IIT-Madras, which supports both educational initiatives and startup incubation.

Vikram Dev Dutt, director general, DGCA, said, “We are thrilled to witness the rapid growth and vast potential of the UAV and eVTOL ecosystem in India. ePlane has demonstrated remarkable commitment to meeting stringent aircraft certification norms, reflecting their exceptional calibre and innovative approach.”

The DOA serves as a crucial initial step for The ePlane Company, signifying its capabilities to meet the stringent standards set by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation, allowing the company’s flying electric taxis to take to the skies. With the DOA Certificate, ePlane is poised to continue its work in developing safe, efficient, and environmentally-friendly aircraft for the future, according to details provided by the company.