Chennai-based start-up InCore Semiconductors raises $3 million

May 12, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai based InCore Semiconductors, a fabless-semiconductor start-up focused on building class leading RISC-V based processor solutions, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round from Sequoia Capital India.

Launched in 2018, the company enables its customers with turnkey processor IP solutions for industrial segments such as automotive, industrial automation and general electronics among others.

InCore will use the funds raised to enhance its portfolio of Core-Hub generators and reference SoC (System-on-Chip) platforms aimed at multiple segments of the embedded chips space. RISC-V is an open and royalty-free instruction set architecture (ISA) governed by a neutral Swiss foundation.

“InCore’s RISC-V processors are not just designed for India but for the world. With a scalable, configurable, and extensible methodology, InCore’s RISC-V processor IP solutions can cater to a wide range of applications, including embedded systems, IoT devices, and industrial controllers,” G.S. Madhusudan, CEO, InCore Semiconductors.

Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Sequoia India, said: “Indian chip design companies have a unique opportunity to set global benchmarks for reliability and performance to serve the burgeoning demand in domestic as well as export markets. We have seen India’s journey from services to products in software. As the world realises the benefits of customising chips, we expect the country’s chip design ecosystem to see a similar evolution and serve this global demand in the most cost efficient manner. With 20% of the global semiconductor engineers from India, we have a right to win in this global opportunity,” Mr. Bhatnagar said.