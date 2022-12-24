ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based MSME to set up unit at Aero Park

December 24, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

ST Advanced Composites, Chennai-based MSME which made components for UAE’s First Lunar Mission – Rashid Rover will be developing a world class composite manufacturing facility.

“Discussion is going on with Chennai Aero Park, TIDCO regarding the space. We are looking at one acre space. We are going to develop a world class composite manufacturing facility in the Chennai Aero Park,” said Devendran Thirunavukarasu, Director of ST Advanced Composites Pvt Ltd (STAC).

“We are going to manufacture aerospace and defence parts, radome for radar system, defence antennas, satellite structural parts etc,” he said. The firm is looking at an investment of around ₹50 crore into this project.

Incorporated in 2014, the MSME operates out of a facility at Maduravoyal Chennai with a 21- member team headed by Devendran Thirunavukarasu, Founding Director and Tarini Murugesan, Director of STAC. At present, the firm makes Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) components for Aerospace and Defence industries. The firm is working with various projects with DRDO and ISRO.

