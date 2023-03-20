ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based firm plans ‘water aerodrome’, signs pact with Australian company

March 20, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hawking Defence Services, a Chennai-based defence technology company, signed a memorandum of understanding with Amphibian Aerospace Industries of Australia to procure Albatross amphibian aircraft

The Hindu Bureau

The people of Chennai, which is blessed with a long coast line, may soon get to fly out to other cities by boarding a plane from a water aerodrome in two years from now, thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between Chennai-based Defence technology company, Hawking Defence Services, and Australian company, Amphibian Aerospace Industries, which manufactures the 28-seat Albatross amphibian aircraft, here at the Australian Consulate in Chennai on Monday.

The agreement confirms the procurement of Albatross, which is an all-terrain aircraft capable of landing and taking off from land, water and snow, by Hawking Defence Services from the Australian aircraft company, Amphibian Aerospace Industries.

Hawking Defence Services chairman Vijayanarayanan Rapalli said: “India has just opened up with Boeing setting up its plant in Gujarat. We will be having the second plant here (in Tamil Nadu). We can land anywhere…technically. The interior of Tamil Nadu and South India is within our reach. We are looking at developing into aviation business and a lot of other verticals too.”

Amphibian Aerospace industries Chairman Khoa Hwang said that this was not just a sale of an aircraft but construction and building of an industry, not just in Australia but also in India.

“We are working very closely to meet the objectives – first in procuring aircraft and installing infrastructure. Moving on to manufacturing of parts and sections of the aircraft and surely, assembling and manufacturing aircraft not only for India but for the global market,” he said.

Rajeev Koundinya, CEO, Hawking Defence Services, said the good news about using this aircraft is that it does not require a conventional airport and a landing strip.

“This aircraft can be used for Defence purposes, but we have plans for a proper airline. Tamil Nadu will be the base for the operations. Initially, we will be producing small components and gradually, the frame and other parts,” he said.

