Chennai-based wins ICMR award for research paper

R.M. Anjana, president of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, and MD of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, was presented the Research Excellence Recognition Award at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit

Published - November 14, 2024 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

R.M. Anjana, president of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, and managing director of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, was presented the Research Excellence Recognition Award in the Best Extramural Paper Category at the Department of Health Research (DHR)-Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Health Research Excellence Summit held as part of the 113rd foundation celebrations of the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, participated. The summit recognised exceptional contributions by biomedical researchers for impactful publications and innovative advancements in health research. Dr. Anjana’s paper on ICMR-INDIAB study was published in the June 2023 edition of Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, a press release said.

