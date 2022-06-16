Chennai-based biotech startup raises funds

MicroGO raises ₹6 crore in Pre-Series A funding

Biotech firm MicroGO, which is into the business of providing hygiene and infection control solutions, has raised ₹6 crore in Pre-Series A funding from angel investors in Kolkata. The funds will be used primarily for strengthening MicroGO’s sales and marketing activities.

MicroGO began its journey in 2016 and product commercialization happened in 2022. The firm claims that it has been granted patents in 90 days. MicroGO recently launched GO assure MAX, an IoT-enabled solution that automates hand hygiene, ensures compliance monitoring and saves water and other operational costs, helping businesses to deliver consistent hygiene practices.

Rachna Dave, founder and CEO of MicroGO, said: “This is a very important juncture for us to scale our business as we are focusing on increasing the outreach of our products and solutions. This infusion of capital will enable us to strengthen our presence in India by expanding the reach network and creating on ground hygiene consultants.”

Since its establishment, the company has added clients from various verticals like food and beverage, healthcare, pharma, commercial and residence complexes and hospitality. This includes Airport Authority Of India, Indian Army, IHCL (Taj and Vivanta), IRCTC and Apollo Hospitals.