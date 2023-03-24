ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based accounting firm under scanner for forging documents

March 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Registrar of Companies and team of ICLS Officers conducted search and seizure operations from 4 p.m. at the registered office of Govche India at West Karikalan Street, Adambakkam, and at the residence of K. Kiruthiga, a CA, at Velachery

The Hindu Bureau

The Registrar of Companies, Chennai, on Friday conducted raids on Chennai headquartered Kanakkupillai.com, an online platform of Govche India Private Ltd., a virtual accounting firm.

It is alleged the firm was involved in forging and creating fake documents for incorporation of around 1,500 companies across India, including the recently defaulted illegal deposit fraudulent company Aarudhra Gold and their group of companies.

Registrar of Companies and team of ICLS Officers (Indian Corporate Law Service) from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs started the search and seizure operations from 4 p.m. at the registered office of the audit firm Govche India at West Karikalan Street, Adambakkam, and at the residence of K. Kiruthiga, a Chartered Accountant at Velachery, who has signed and certified the fake documents in the incorporation forms for registration of around 1,500 companies and is working on behalf of Kanakkupillai.com. Of the 1,500 companies it is learnt that 700 are in Chennai. The searches continued until late night on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanakkupillai.com is managed by a group of business analysts, company secretaries, chartered accountants, corporate lawyers and financial professionals. The Registrar of Companies is empowered to conduct search and seizure operations under Section 209 of Companies Act 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US