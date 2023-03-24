Chennai-based accounting firm under scanner for forging documents

March 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Registrar of Companies, Chennai, on Friday conducted raids on Chennai headquartered Kanakkupillai.com, an online platform of Govche India Private Ltd., a virtual accounting firm.

It is alleged the firm was involved in forging and creating fake documents for incorporation of around 1,500 companies across India, including the recently defaulted illegal deposit fraudulent company Aarudhra Gold and their group of companies.

Registrar of Companies and team of ICLS Officers (Indian Corporate Law Service) from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs started the search and seizure operations from 4 p.m. at the registered office of the audit firm Govche India at West Karikalan Street, Adambakkam, and at the residence of K. Kiruthiga, a Chartered Accountant at Velachery, who has signed and certified the fake documents in the incorporation forms for registration of around 1,500 companies and is working on behalf of Kanakkupillai.com. Of the 1,500 companies it is learnt that 700 are in Chennai. The searches continued until late night on Friday.

Kanakkupillai.com is managed by a group of business analysts, company secretaries, chartered accountants, corporate lawyers and financial professionals. The Registrar of Companies is empowered to conduct search and seizure operations under Section 209 of Companies Act 2013.