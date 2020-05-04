Chennai arterial roads back to life

With the easing of restrictions, many vehicles plied on the arterial roads in the city on Monday morning.

Barricades which were put up on Anna Salai from April 23 were removed to allow free movement of vehicles.

In Parry’s Corner, Broadway, T.Nagar, a very few shops were open. Jewellery shops and textile show rooms remained closed.

Police personnel were seen using the public address system asking people not to venture out without any reason.

Many people were going to their homes in other districts on bikes and cars in the morning hours but were stopped at Paranur toll plaza and sent back to the city as many of them didn’t have passes.