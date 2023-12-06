ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chennai and nearby districts are reeling under floodwater’

December 06, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary visiting an inundated area in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday said Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts were “reeling under floodwater.”

Addressing the media after visiting flood-hit parts of Assembly constituencies of T. Nagar, Virugambakkam and Velachery, Mr. Palaniswami gave an account of flooding in Varadarajapuram of Mudichur; Kallukuttai and K.P.K. Nagar in Sholinganallur; Tansi Nagar in Velachery; and Gandhi Nagar in Virugambakkam.

According to him, 5,000 houses in West Mambalam were under water. “They [the ruling party] said that the ₹4,000-crore project, when implemented, will lead to zero inundation. But, now, you are having neck-deep water.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He described as “utter lie” the statement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that power supply had been restored in 75% of Chennai. Criticising the DMK regime for making “only announcements and no follow-up,” he said had the government properly implemented a project mooted during the previous AIADMK government, the impact of inundation would have been less.

He said storm-water drains in many places were not well-networked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US