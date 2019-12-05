Chennai airport staff to be put through breath checks

In a bid to step up safety, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun conducting breath analyser tests for those entering the air side of the airport. So far, only cabin crew and pilots have been subjected to the test.
The move comes after aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a direction few months ago. Accordingly, air traffic controllers, flight dispatchers, aircraft maintenance personnel, aerodrome operation personnel, fire and rescue personnel, vehicle drivers, ground equipment operators and ground handling staff are being checked. Recently, DGCA officials did a surprise check and one staff tested positive in the test and action was initiated against him, sources said.
AAI officials said that 10% the staff are being subjected to random checks daily.
