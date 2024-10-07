ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai air show: Dhinakaran, Jayakumar, Panneerselvam slam DMK govt.

Published - October 07, 2024 12:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Panneerselvam said though the air show was successfully organised, the credit for “making it worse” went to the DMK regime

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic came to a standstill near the Marina amid the IAF air show in Chennai on Sunday (October 6, 2024) | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, and the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam condemned the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for its “inability” to “efficiently” manage the crowds who thronged the Marina beach in Chennai for the Indian Air Force air show on Sunday (October 6, 2024), after which five people lost their lives due to heat-related issues.

Five persons die due to heatstroke after IAF air show on the Marina

In a post on social media, Mr. Dhinakaran blamed the State government for not ensuring the provision of basic amenities to lakhs of people who had come to watch the show, while paying “great attention”  to a private car racing event held last month and the 75th anniversary of the ruling party’s formation.

Apart from making available the best medical care to those who had reported health problems, the State government should sanction solatium to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, he demanded.

When the government could hold a series of meetings to review the preparedness of the car racing event, why did it not take up a similar exercise for an event that had attracted an estimate of 15 lakh people, Mr. Jayakumar asked.

In a statement issued on Sunday (October 6, 2024) night, Mr. Panneerselvam said though the air show was successfully organised, the credit for “making it worse” went to the DMK regime.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the first and foremost reason was that the DMK government did not take precautionary measures,” he said. 

The families of the deceased should be paid ₹5 lakh each, Mr. Panneerselvam said, adding that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should see to it that all necessary steps were taken well before the conduct of any such event in the future.

