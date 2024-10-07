ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai air show deaths: VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan demands high-level inquiry

Published - October 07, 2024 02:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Thirumavalavan said comprehensive measures should have been taken by the State to mitigate the effects of high temperatures on the people attending the show

The Hindu Bureau

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, has demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of five persons after the Indian Air Force’s air show at the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the State government to provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased. 

Mr. Thirumavalavan said comprehensive measures should have been taken by the State to mitigate the effects of high temperatures on the people attending the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the arrangements for the show were jointly made by the IAF and the State government, which attracted a lot of media attention, prompting substantial interest from the public to watch it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Lakhs of people came to the Marina beach to see it. Five people died and hundreds fainted in the heat as a result. These deaths didn’t happen because of the stampede. These deaths are a result of victims becoming dehydrated due to the heat,” he said. 

Mr. Thirumavalavan added, “A high-level enquiry should be instituted to understand whether there were any lapses made in the arrangements and, if so, appropriate action should be taken against the authorities responsible.”

Air show: thousands put to hardship, Marina beach and nearby areas grind to a standstill

VCK deputy general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, in a separate statement, said it is well-known that suffocation and dehydration are commonly experienced by people attending events in lakhs. 

“Adequate arrangements to provide first aid was also not made. The Police department, Health department, and Transport department should have worked on war footing to make necessary arrangements for the show. But it looks like they didn’t take appropriate measures, resulting in these deaths,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US