Chennai air show deaths: VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan demands high-level inquiry

Mr. Thirumavalavan said comprehensive measures should have been taken by the State to mitigate the effects of high temperatures on the people attending the show

Published - October 07, 2024 02:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. File

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, has demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of five persons after the Indian Air Force’s air show at the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

He urged the State government to provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased. 

Mr. Thirumavalavan said comprehensive measures should have been taken by the State to mitigate the effects of high temperatures on the people attending the show.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the arrangements for the show were jointly made by the IAF and the State government, which attracted a lot of media attention, prompting substantial interest from the public to watch it.

“Lakhs of people came to the Marina beach to see it. Five people died and hundreds fainted in the heat as a result. These deaths didn’t happen because of the stampede. These deaths are a result of victims becoming dehydrated due to the heat,” he said. 

Mr. Thirumavalavan added, “A high-level enquiry should be instituted to understand whether there were any lapses made in the arrangements and, if so, appropriate action should be taken against the authorities responsible.”

Air show: thousands put to hardship, Marina beach and nearby areas grind to a standstill

VCK deputy general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, in a separate statement, said it is well-known that suffocation and dehydration are commonly experienced by people attending events in lakhs. 

“Adequate arrangements to provide first aid was also not made. The Police department, Health department, and Transport department should have worked on war footing to make necessary arrangements for the show. But it looks like they didn’t take appropriate measures, resulting in these deaths,” he alleged.

