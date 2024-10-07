A day after five persons, who visited the air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina beach in Chennai, died due to heat-related exhaustion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 7, 2024) condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pained to learn that five precious human lives were lost due to extreme heat and other medical reasons. This is an irreparable and huge loss to the families of the deceased. I extend my deep condolences to them. I have directed for granting a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased,” Mr. Stalin said.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin contended that on the IAF’s request for the conduct of the air show on October 6, the Tamil Nadu government had made arrangements beyond the necessary administrative cooperation. The Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments, Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Health department had coordinated with each other to make comprehensive arrangements, he said.

“Because of this, stampedes were prevented. However, since more people had turned up than expected, I learnt that people faced hardships in reaching their vehicles on their way back and in getting public transport. Additional attention would be accorded to these issues when such events of this scale are being organised next time,” Mr. Stalin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.