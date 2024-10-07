ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai air show deaths: T.N. CM Stalin announces solatium of ₹5 lakh, assures better arrangement next time

Updated - October 07, 2024 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

“I am pained to learn that five precious human lives were lost due to extreme heat and other medical reasons,” Mr. Stalin said

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attends the air show at the Marina beach in Chennai, on Sunday, October 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Thamodharan

A day after five persons, who visited the air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina beach in Chennai, died due to heat-related exhaustion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 7, 2024) condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pained to learn that five precious human lives were lost due to extreme heat and other medical reasons. This is an irreparable and huge loss to the families of the deceased. I extend my deep condolences to them. I have directed for granting a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased,” Mr. Stalin said.

Chennai air show: thousands put to hardship, Marina beach and nearby areas grind to a standstill

In a statement, Mr. Stalin contended that on the IAF’s request for the conduct of the air show on October 6, the Tamil Nadu government had made arrangements beyond the necessary administrative cooperation. The Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments, Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Health department had coordinated with each other to make comprehensive arrangements, he said.

“Because of this, stampedes were prevented. However, since more people had turned up than expected, I learnt that people faced hardships in reaching their vehicles on their way back and in getting public transport. Additional attention would be accorded to these issues when such events of this scale are being organised next time,” Mr. Stalin said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US