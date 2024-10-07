GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai air show deaths: T.N. CM Stalin announces solatium of ₹5 lakh, assures better arrangement next time

“I am pained to learn that five precious human lives were lost due to extreme heat and other medical reasons,” Mr. Stalin said

Updated - October 07, 2024 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attends the air show at the Marina beach in Chennai, on Sunday, October 6, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attends the air show at the Marina beach in Chennai, on Sunday, October 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Thamodharan

A day after five persons, who visited the air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina beach in Chennai, died due to heat-related exhaustion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 7, 2024) condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

“I am pained to learn that five precious human lives were lost due to extreme heat and other medical reasons. This is an irreparable and huge loss to the families of the deceased. I extend my deep condolences to them. I have directed for granting a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased,” Mr. Stalin said.

Air show: thousands put to hardship, Marina beach and nearby areas grind to a standstill

In a statement, Mr. Stalin contended that on the IAF’s request for the conduct of the air show on October 6, the Tamil Nadu government had made arrangements beyond the necessary administrative cooperation. The Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments, Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Health department had coordinated with each other to make comprehensive arrangements, he said.

“Because of this, stampedes were prevented. However, since more people had turned up than expected, I learnt that people faced hardships in reaching their vehicles on their way back and in getting public transport. Additional attention would be accorded to these issues when such events of this scale are being organised next time,” Mr. Stalin said.

Published - October 07, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / heatwave / Chennai Corporation / death / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.