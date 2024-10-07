Chennai air show: All five deaths were due to heat-related issues, says T.N. Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday (October 7, 2024) said all the five deaths reported after the air show at the Marina beach in Chennai were caused due to heat-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Mr. Subramanian said the State Government would take a decision about the solatium for the victims shortly.

“A total of 102 persons were admitted to the hospital. Seven persons are being treated now. They are stable. Others have been discharged. We regret to inform that five persons have died. All the five persons were brought dead to the hospital. The Indian Air Force had advised the visitors to carry water bottle, cap, umbrella, and cooling glasses to protect themselves from the sun,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 43 persons were taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 49 to the Omandurar Government Multi Specialty Hospital, and 10 to the Royapettah Government General Hospital.

“The Indian Air Force demanded 100 beds. But the State Government made arrangements for 4,000 beds,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Responding to a query about whether the arrangements for emergency response were adequate at the Marina beach on Sunday, Mayor R. Priya said, “I was personally monitoring the situation at the beach until 4 p.m. There were adequate number of ambulances for emergency response. We made arrangements for water supply at the venue.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.