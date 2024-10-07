GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai air show: All five deaths were due to heat-related issues, says T.N. Health Minister

Mr. Subramanian said the State government would take a decision about the solatium for the victims shortly 

Updated - October 07, 2024 01:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lakhs throng the Indian Air Force air show at the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday, October 6, 2024

Lakhs throng the Indian Air Force air show at the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday, October 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday (October 7, 2024) said all the five deaths reported after the air show at the Marina beach in Chennai were caused due to heat-related issues.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Subramanian said the State government would take a decision about the solatium for the victims shortly.

Air show: thousands put to hardship, Marina beach and nearby areas grind to a standstill

“A total of 102 persons were admitted to the hospital. Seven persons are being treated now. They are stable. Others have been discharged. We regret to inform that five persons have died. All the five persons were brought dead to the hospital. The Indian Air Force had advised the visitors to carry water bottle, cap, umbrella, and cooling glasses to protect themselves from the sun,” he said.

As many as 43 persons were taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 49 to the Omandurar Government Multi Specialty Hospital, and 10 to the Royapettah Government General Hospital.

IAF air show | Metro Rail passengers put to hardship as crowds overwhelm trains and stations

“The Indian Air Force demanded 100 beds. But the State government made arrangements for 4,000 beds,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Responding to a query about whether the arrangements for emergency response were adequate at the Marina beach on Sunday, Mayor R. Priya said: “I was personally monitoring the situation at the beach until 4 p.m. There were adequate number of ambulances for emergency response. We made arrangements for water supply at the venue.”

Published - October 07, 2024 01:07 pm IST

