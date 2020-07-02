Chennai Air Customs seizes Ecstasy pills

Hundred ‘Red Bull’ ecstasy pills from Netherlands worth ₹3 lakh were seized in a foreign postal parcel by Chennai Air Customs, according to a press release.

On suspicion, the parcel was opened and it had pink colour pills which they suspected to be MDMA, a narcotic substance and seized it under the NDPS Act,1985. These pills have the stamp of ‘bull’ on one side and have 250 mg of MDMA, that is considered to be a high dose.

In February, a man died and a woman took seriously ill after taking this pill in Warwickshire, England, according to the release.

The parcel was addressed to a house in Ambattur and when the officials got to the spot, they realised the address was incomplete and that the mentioned consignee didn’t live there. Efforts are on to nab the accused.