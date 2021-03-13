Chennai, 4 districts account for 67% of fresh cases

CHENNAI

13 March 2021 01:35 IST

State capital records 265 cases followed by Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur; 4 more persons die

A total of 670 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the overall tally to 8,58,272. Chennai, along with Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur, accounted for 67% of the fresh cases.

There were 265 cases in Chennai followed by 57 in Chengalpattu, 51 in Coimbatore, 44 in Tiruvallur and 31 in Tiruppur.

In Thanjavur, 23 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while Kancheepuram and Erode recorded 18 and 17 cases respectively. A total of 25 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of persons under treatment stood at 4,483. Of this, Chennai accounted for 1,961. Another 527 persons, including 258 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. Till date, 8,41,250 persons have been discharged.

The State recorded four more fatalities — three in Chennai and one in Tiruvallur. Three of them were in their 80s.

An 81-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital on March 1 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. She died on March 10 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. With this, the State’s toll stood at 12,539.

In the last 24 hours, 65,109 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 1,81,51,986.

Vaccination in T.N.

On Friday, 94,282 persons received vaccines in Tamil Nadu, taking the overall coverage till date to 13,00,446.

The number of senior citizens inoculated so far has crossed 3 lakh.

Of the 94,282 persons, a majority of them — 76,528 persons — received the vaccines at government COVID-19 vaccination centres.