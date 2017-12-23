Chellapandian, Arvindh Pandian back as AAG

The State government has reappointed senior counsel P.H. Arvindh Pandian and K. Chellapandian and appointed advocates Narmadha Sampath and S.R. Rajagopal as Additional Advocates General.

With these appointments, the principal seat of the Madras High Court as well as its Madurai Bench now have nine AAGs.

Among the new appointees, both the senior counsel had served as AAG during Jayalalithaa’s tenure as Chief Minister between 2012 and 2016. They have been recalled to the same post with a higher rank. While Mr. Arvindh Pandian has been designated as AAG-II, after AAG-I V.S. Sethuraman, Mr. Chellapandian would be AAG-III.

Mr. Arvindh Pandian is the eldest son of former Assembly Speaker P.H. Pandian. He was appointed AAG for the first time at the age of 41 in March 2012. After graduating from Dr. Ambedkar Law College, he had been been specialising in corporate and tax law.

He was trained as a mediator by Harvard Negotiation Institute, Harvard Law School of the U.S. in June 2010.

Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed advocate G. Karthikeyan as its Assistant Solicitor General for the Madras High Court. A member of Akhil Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad during his college days, he contested as BJP candidate in the Chepauk Assembly constituency in 1991. He is the incumbent State vice-president of the Hindu Munnani.