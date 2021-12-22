Tamil Nadu

Check recreation clubs for illegal activities: IGR

The Inspector-General of Registration (IGR) has directed all district registrars to inspect societies, including recreation clubs registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, to check for illegal or unlawful activities.

In a communication to authorities, the IGR cited Sections 36 (6), (7) and (8) of the Act which empowered authorities to inspect societies. In case, any illegal or unlawful activities were found to be taking place in the society, an inquiry would be conducted by the Registrar after issuing a show-cause notice to the society. The reply would have to be considered and appropriate orders issued cancelling the society’s registration.

As for recreation clubs, inspection could be undertaken once in three months.


