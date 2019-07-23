Check dams will be built across Cauvery, says CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said four check dams will be built across the Cauvery at various places to stock up on water.

Addressing the media in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Four check dams with a storage capacity of 1 to 1.25 tmc each will be built across the Cauvery. One of them will be built near Karur. Necessary studies are being carried out for constructing three other check dams across the river.”

The CM said that once the Cauvery-Godavari scheme is commissioned, pumping stations will be set up for 40-50 km on both sides of the rivers and water will be carried to dry areas through lift irrigation. Water will be released for samba cultivation if its level at Mettur dam touches 90 ft, he said.

Talking about the Salem-Chennai greenfield corridor, Mr. Palaniswami claimed that many landowners had offered their land for the project. The project was essential for reducing road accidents, and good [road] infrastructure was essential for industrial development and for better job opportunities in the region, he said.

According to him, no form of force will be used against the farmers to acquire their land for the project. “During the erstwhile DMK regime, land was acquired and handed over to NHAI to lay 734 km of road. During their regime, depreciation value was calculated for houses and other buildings. But now, better compensation is being provided and around ₹30,000-₹40,000 is being given as compensation for each coconut tree. Besides, better compensation is being provided for agricultural land,” he said. Claiming that he was himself a farmer, the CM said the government was not against farmers. But it needed to consider the aspirations of the people and the development of the State.

Regarding the recent searches by the NIA in various parts of the State, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The State and the Centre will work together against terrorism. Tamil Nadu Intelligence alerted the officials even during the recent blasts in Sri Lanka.”

He denied the allegation that AIADMK cadre were deserting the party and joining the DMK. He said Mr. Stalin’s dream [of becoming CM] will never materialise, and the AIADMK will retain power in the next Assembly election.