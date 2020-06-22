Check dam to be built across Vaigai at Arapalayam to recharge groundwater

The Public Works Department (PWD) will construct a check dam across the Vaigai at Arapalayam to recharge the groundwater level in surrounding areas.

Executive Engineer of PWD (Periyar-Vaigai Basin) T. Subramanian said the Chief Minister had made an announcement for the construction of the check dam. He said the department was awaiting a Government Order to commence the ₹12 crore project.

“Due to excessive exploitation, the ground water levels have drastically reduced in the city. The construction of this check dam will help to recharge the borewells and wells in the surrounding areas,” said a PWD official.

The check dam will be constructed between the bridge connecting Arapalayam with Aruldosspuram and the Kamarajar bridge. It can store water up to seven million cubic feet (mcft).

According to ‘Water Watch’, a monthly magazine released by Center for Urban Water Resources of Dhan Foundation, a headworks was commissioned at Arapalayam and protected drinking water was supplied from as early as 1892.

However, it was decommissioned later because the river was contaminated due to sewage inflow.

“A structure similar to a check dam was constructed at Arapalayam for supplying drinking water. However, it has remained redundant for many decades now,” said the PWD official.

This check dam was among the five proposals sent by the department for the construction of check dams and bed dams across the Vaigai. Currently, two check dams have been constructed between Raja Mill Road and Kuruvikaran Salai. Two other bed dams will be constructed to divert water for Paravai and Madakulam tanks.