Che Guevara’s daughter in Chennai | CPI (M) gives a rousing welcome

January 17, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dr. Guevara attended a discussion with CPI (M) leaders at the party office. On January 18, she is visiting the Asian College of Journalism for an interaction. Later, she will be visiting the State headquarters of Communist Party of India

The Hindu Bureau

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary, Comrade Che Guevara, being given a warm welcome by communist party cadres and public in Chennai Airport on January 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Aleida Guevara, Cuban human rights advocate and daughter of Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevara, arrived at Chennai on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, as part of her ongoing visit to India. Leaders and cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its affiliated organisations gave her a rousing welcome at the airport.

The party, along with National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, is organising a reception to Dr. Guevara and her daughter Estefania Guevara, who is accompanying her, at Raja Annamalai Hall on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Leaders of the allies of CPI(M) are expected to attend the function. The party had also extended an invite to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

On Tuesday, Dr. Guevara attended a discussion with CPI (M) leaders at the party office in the afternoon. On Wednesday, she is visiting the Asian College of Journalism for an interaction with the students and faculty members. Later, she will be visiting the State headquarters of Communist Party of India before heading to the reception, party sources said.

Thanking the party cadre for the grand welcome accorded at the airport, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said that the welcome was an expression of Tamil Nadu uniting itself in the global struggle against American imperialism.

On January 5, she received the first Gouri Amma award instituted by K.R. Gouri Amma foundation from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. She attended the national conference of All India Democratic Women’s Association there the following day.

After her Chennai visit, CPI (M) sources said that she will be visiting Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kolkata and Delhi.

