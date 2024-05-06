ADVERTISEMENT

Charity trust to treat asthma in poor patients for free

May 06, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Chennai

World Asthma Day is observed on May 7

The Hindu Bureau

A charity trust to treat asthma patients from poor families has been launched as part of World Asthma Day that is observed on May 7.

Karpaga Swasalaya is a charity organisation that has started to deliver free medical care and medicines for all poor patients, said R. Sridharan, asthma specialist and managing trustee.

“Our charity trust is registered and all contributions are eligible for 80 G exemption by income tax laws,” Dr. Sridharan said. The other trustees are Dharma Krishnan, chief executive officer, Ramco Cements; Sargurunathan, an odhuvar murthy at Kapaleeswar temple; Vidya Satheesh and Raja Sekar MD, V.R . Earth movers and Constructions.

