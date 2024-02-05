ADVERTISEMENT

Chariots Awards presented

February 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chariots Awards 2024, annually presented by the Rotary Madras Southwest (RMSW), were given to eminent persons from various fields at a function here on Sunday.

Arvind Datar, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India, was the chief guest at the function.

A release by RMSW said the ‘For the Sake of Honour’ award was presented to D. Chandrasekhar, president of Madras Dyslexia Association; the ‘Vocational Excellence’ award was given to D. Vijayagopal Reddy, promoter and managing director of Vijay Garments; the ‘Lifetime of Professional Excellence’ award was presented to Lingam Gopal, who is part of the board of governors of Sankara Nethralaya; the ‘Youth Excellence in Sports’ award was given to skater Avikshit Vijay Viswanath; and the ‘Youth Excellence in Arts’ award was given to carnatic vocalist Srividhya Vasudevan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US