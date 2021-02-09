Chargesheet filed against 22 for forcing minor into prostitution in Chennai

CHENNAI

09 February 2021 02:28 IST

Trial to be conducted by special court for Pocso cases

The police filed chargesheet against 22 accused, including a suspended police inspector, a BJP party functionary and seven women, for forcing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution and for committing aggravated sexual assault on her.

A case was registered on November 10 last year at the All Women Police Station, Washermenpet, on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO and the Immoral Traffic(Prevention) Act. One of her relatives had pushed her into prostitution without the knowledge of the mother. When she came to know about it, the mother rescued her daughter with the help of the police.

On November 11, the police arrested eight persons, including six women and two men — Madhan Kumar, his wife Shaitha Banu, Selvi, Sandhiya, Maheswari, Vanitha, Vijaya and Karthik — who were brokers and relatives.

Advertising

Advertising

The Inspector of the All Women Police Station, Washermenpet, took up investigation and during the course, the involvement of other offenders in this crime namely — BJP functionary Rajendran, Kameswara Rao, Pugazhenthi, who was a police inspector, Muhamed Azharuthin, Basuluthin, Vinobaji, who was a media person, Giridharan, Anitha alias Kasthuri, Rajasundaram, Mareeswaran, Nagaraj, Ponraj, Venkatram alias Ajay and Kannan came to light.

The girl was provided medical assistance, psychological counselling, other legal assistance and succour to overcome the trauma and stigma. The involvement of the accused had been established through identification parade, scientific evidence and statements of the witnesses. “The investigations were completed on a war-footing and the chargesheet has been filed before the special court for exclusive trial for Pocso Act cases, Chennai and the trial is going to commence,” said H. ayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Wing for Crime Against Women and Children.

She said in addition to investigation, the Greater Chennai Police were taking all reformative and rehabilitation measures to support the victim. A support person had been nominated and the special court had ordered an interim compensation of ₹1.5 lakh, which would be reimbursed to the victim and her family, she added.