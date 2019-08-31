Charges framed in Kodanad case

The District Sessions Court in Ooty framed charges on Friday against the 10 accused in Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case.

On Friday, the accused in the case, Walayar Manoj, Sayan, Santhosh, Deepu, Satheesan, Udhayakumar, Jithin Joy, Jamsheer Ali, Manoj Sami and Bijin Kutty were produced before the sessions court judge in connection with the case.

Bala Nandhakumar, Public Prosecutor, appeared before the judge on behalf of the prosecution. Court officials said that charges under 13 Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, dacoity and criminal conspiracy, had been framed against the accused, paving the way for the initiation of the trial against them at the discretion of the court.

The 10 are accused of breaking into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and attempting to steal valuables from the house in Kodanad.

During the break-in, the 10 men killed one of the security guards, Om Bahadur. The incident happened in 2017.