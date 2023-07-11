Charge sheet filed against former AIADMK Minister Kamaraj in disproportionate assets case

July 11, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 filed a charge sheet against former Food and Civil Supplies Minister, R. Kamaraj and five others, in a disproportionate assets case.

According to a press release, the DVAC Tiruvarur unit had pursued a case of acquisition of assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of ₹58,44,32,252, disproportionate to the known sources of income of the former Minister and his associates. Searches were conducted at 51 places in this regard, and certain incriminating materials/documents were seized.

Upon further investigation, it was ascertained that the former Minister acquired shares in NARC Hotels Private Limited and also purchased assets in the name of the hotel through his close associates, R. Chandrakasan, B. Krishnamoorthy and Udhayakumar.

A hospital called Sri Kamatchi Medical Centre, a unit of Sri Vasudevaperumal Health Care Private Limited was promoted for his sons, M.K. Eniyan and K. Inban at an expenditure of ₹127,49,09,085, which was disproportionate to the known sources of his income, and which the former Minister could not account for satisfactorily, the release said.

After completion of the investigation, necessary sanction for prosecution was obtained from the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the charge sheet was filed before the Special Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruvarur under the relevant provisions of the Prevent of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended in 2018 and under the provisions of Indian Penal Code.

