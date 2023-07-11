ADVERTISEMENT

Charge sheet filed against former AIADMK Minister Kamaraj in disproportionate assets case

July 11, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The charge sheet has been filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against Mr. Kamaraj and five others; the case relates to the acquisition of assets to the tune of ₹58 crore disproportionate to the known source of the former’s Minister’s income

The Hindu Bureau

Former Tamil Nadu Food Minister R. Kamaraj. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 filed a charge sheet against former Food and Civil Supplies Minister, R. Kamaraj and five others, in a disproportionate assets case.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

According to a press release, the DVAC Tiruvarur unit had pursued a case of acquisition of assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of ₹58,44,32,252, disproportionate to the known sources of income of the former Minister and his associates. Searches were conducted at 51 places in this regard, and certain incriminating materials/documents were seized.

Upon further investigation, it was ascertained that the former Minister acquired shares in NARC Hotels Private Limited and also purchased assets in the name of the hotel through his close associates, R. Chandrakasan, B. Krishnamoorthy and Udhayakumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A hospital called Sri Kamatchi Medical Centre, a unit of Sri Vasudevaperumal Health Care Private Limited was promoted for his sons, M.K. Eniyan and K. Inban at an expenditure of ₹127,49,09,085, which was disproportionate to the known sources of his income, and which the former Minister could not account for satisfactorily, the release said.

After completion of the investigation, necessary sanction for prosecution was obtained from the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the charge sheet was filed before the Special Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruvarur under the relevant provisions of the Prevent of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended in 2018 and under the provisions of Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US