Charge of deception will not lie if sexual relationship had gone to the extent of betrothal: HC

Judge quashes a First Information Report registered against a pilot on the basis of a complaint lodged by a co-pilot

Legal Correspondent CHENNAI
August 12, 2022 23:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing the prosecution will be nothing but an abuse of process of law, the judge said. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman cannot accuse a man of having deceived her by having sex on multiple occasions on the promise of marrying her if their relationship had gone to the extent of performing betrothal with the consent of both their families but a rift had occurred thereafter, the Madras High Court has ruled.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar ruled so while quashing a First Information Report registered at an All Women Police Station in Ambattur in Chennai early this year on the basis of a complaint lodged by a pilot accusing her colleague of having cheated her after a sexual relationship between 2013 and 2021.

The judge pointed out that even according to the complainant, it was decided by the families of both the individuals to perform their marriage in January this year and accordingly a betrothal ceremony was conducted in September 2021. Thereafter, things did not go through due to various reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, it cannot be stated that deception has been played by the petitioner from the very inception,” the judge said and allowed the petition filed by T. Rahul Anand to quash the FIR registered against him. He also said that continuing the prosecution would be nothing but an abuse of process of law.

Justice Kumar said, the courts would generally be slow in quashing FIRs that make out cognisable offences and would not interfere unless materials produced before it disclose that the FIR was motivated and had been instituted maliciously. In the present case, it appeared to serve no purpose but to harass the petitioner.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The petitioner and the complainant were having an affair for more than 10 years and knowingly they indulged in sexual acts and there is no deception at all from the very inception... WhatsApp and Facebook chats clearly indicate that nothing can be inferred to say deception has been played by the petitioner from the very inception,” the judge wrote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app