Charan denies mistreatment rumour

S.P.B. Charan, son of late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, on Monday rubbished rumours of MGM Healthcare not allowing his father’s remains to be taken due to a dispute regarding payment of hospital bills.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Charan said such reports were not true.

“We were paying the hospital bills regularly and insurance too has covered a part of it. When I asked them if I had to pay anything after dad passed away, the chairman of the hospital told us not to worry about it and that we did not have to pay anything,” he said.

He added, “There was no issue about the clearance of hospital bills.”

Mr. Charan also said the hospital management had consulted the family throughout the late singer’s treatment.

“All treatments given to dad and the statements issued by the hospital were done after consultation with myself and the family,” he said.

Mr. Charan said he had spoken to the Health Secretary a few days before his dad’s demise.

He also appealed to the media not to report such rumours.