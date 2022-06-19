Chaos at AIADMK party office 

Chaos prevailed at AIADMK headquarters on Saturday morning as supporters of party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised slogans in support of their leaders.

It gained intensity when Mr. Panneerselvam reached the party office to take part in the deliberations of the resolution drafting committee. He was immediately followed by former Minister and the party’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar. Though the supporters of Mr. Paneerselvam approached Mr. Jayakumar while raising slogans, a few others escorted the latter safely to the venue of meeting. However, a stampede-like situation prevailed when some more persons attempted to enter the party office.

One worker, who supported Mr. Palaniswami, was reportedly roughed up by others. In the melee, some mediapersons were also pushed down. Later, the worker left the office.

Another worker Marimuthu, former block secretary, Perambur, was beaten up by some persons, when he raised slogans supporting Mr. Palaniswami. He came out bleeding from party office. Later, he met the co-coordinator.