Changes to syllabus will benefit aspirants from State: TNPSC

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Sunday said the changes to the syllabus for the preliminary examination for recruitment to Group II services will help Tamil-speaking students from the State and will not be an impediment to them.

It dismissed the concerns raised by sections of politicians and activists that the revised syllabus will pave the way for more candidates from other States, who don’t know Tamil, taking up government jobs in Tamil Nadu.

As per the revised syllabus, the preliminary examination, conducted in the objective-type format, will henceforth only have General Studies and no Language component. Earlier, the preliminary examination had a General Studies component for 100 marks and a Language component for another 100 marks. For the Language component, candidates could choose either Tamil or English.

Addressing the media on Sunday, K. Nanthakumar, secretary, TNPSC, said Tamil had been made a compulsory topic in the main examination instead. “Only those who are well-versed in Tamil can clear the exam. In the earlier syllabus, candidates who did not know Tamil could easily clear the preliminary exam by opting for English instead of Tamil,” he said.

R. Sudhan, Controller of Examination, TNPSC, said only those who had good comprehension skills in Tamil, which was required for jobs in Group II services, will be able to clear the test.