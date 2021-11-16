MADURAI

16 November 2021 18:58 IST

Southern Railway has made the following changes in train services due to landslips in Kanniyakumari– Nagercoil Junction– Thiruvananthapuram sections.

Train No. 06426 Nagercoil Jn- Thiruvananthapuram Central special train and Train No. 06427 Thiruvananthapuram Central– Nagercoil Jn special train, both commencing journey on November 17, are cancelled.

Train No. 06425 Kollam Jn– Thiruvananthapuram Central special train commencing journey on November 17 is cancelled. Train No. 06435 Thiruvananthapuram Central– Nagercoil Jn Special train commencing journey on November 17 is cancelled.

Besides, 19 trains that commenced or would commence their journey on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are partially cancelled between Nagercoil/Kollam Junction and Kanniyakumari, Guruvayur/Punalur and Tirunelveli, Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central, and Tirunelveli and Thiruvanathapuram Central.