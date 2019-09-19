Changes in train service in T.N.

Due to maintenance works in the tracks, the following trains have been fully or partially cancelled and regulated.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that partially cancelled trains include Train No. 66603 Salem Junction - Coimbatore Junction Passenger that is cancelled between Salem and Uttukuli on September 19, 21 and 24; and Train No. 66602 Coimbatore Junction - Salem Junction Passenger from Coimbatore to Salem between Uttukuli and Salem on September 19, 21, 24 and 29.

Train No. 66602/03 Coimbatore - Salem – Coimbatore Passenger is fully cancelled on October 2, 5 and 8.

Regulation of trains

Train No. 12244 Shatabdi Express from Coimbatore to Puratchi Thalivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central and Train No.12676 Kovai Super Fast Express from Coimbatore to Central are regulated for 30 minutes between Coimbatore and Tiruppur on September 19;

Train No. 22648 Korba Express from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Korba is regulated for 30 minutes between Coimbatore and Tiruppur on September 19;

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam - Bengaluru Express from Ernakulam to Bengaluru is regulated for 90 minutes between Coimbatore and Tiruppur on September 28; Train No. 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam Super Fast Express will be regulated for 30 minutes between Coimbatore and Tiruppur on September 24;

Train No. 13352 Dhanbad express to be regulated for 50 minutes between Coimbatore and Uttukuli on September 26;

Train No. 16332 Mumbai Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to be regulated for 90 minutes on September 28; and Train No. 13352 Dhanbad express to be regulated for 120 minutes between Coimbatore and Uttukuli on September 28.