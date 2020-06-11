Change of names of towns, cities sparks criticism

The Tamil Nadu government’s notification changing names of 1,018 towns and cities has come in for criticism from various quarters, including a few Tamil language experts, who have questioned the inconsistencies in the process. The change of name from ‘Vellore’ to ‘Veeloor’ was criticised the most.

Senior officials in the Tamil Development Department told The Hindu that the names were finalised after experts looked at various suggestions. The team included linguistic experts proficient in Tamil and English. They clarified that the last column that provides the name changes also mentions “no change”. “This “no change” means that the names suggested by the Collectors will be maintained,” an official said.

When specifically asked how ‘Vellore’ became ‘Veeloor’, an official said, “It was based on ‘Nedil’ (long vowel) and ‘Kuril’ (short vowel) words.

For Vellore, in Tamil the word is ‘Waayloor’, ‘Nedil’, not ‘Wayloor’, ‘Kuril’. Hence in English, it becomes Veeloor,” a top official said.

Another official said once the new names come into effect, people will get used to them. “The Britishers changed a number of names to their convenience. People need to get used to the new names and it will be fine,” the official said.

Thennarasu’s remark

DMK MLA and former School Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu asked: “Firstly, is this the right time to make these announcements? Did some astrologer tell this government that changing the names of these places will drive away the COVID-19 virus?”

“You are saying Coimbatore is Koyampuththoor. But for Srivilliputtur, you are saying the correct spelling in English is Thiruvilliputthur. There is no consistency, there are errors” he said. “How can ‘Vellore’ become ‘Veeloor’? If you are going to say you went with ‘Kuril’, ‘Nedil’ words for the English names, why do you need a Tamil ‘Development’ Department,” he asked.

About Krishnagiri, he asked, “It is mentioned as Kirutinagiri district. It’s a gazette notification. How can Krishnagiri become Kirutinagiri? Have you made any announcement changing the name anywhere,” he asked.

Another expert in Tamil language, who did not wish to be named, said he had been flooded with calls since morning, with many pointing out various errors. “How can a word that sounds ‘wayloor’ become ‘Veeloor’? How will people read it from now on — will it not be pronounced as ‘Weeloor’?,” the expert asked.

If you take, Saithaapettai and Nandambaakkam, there is no consistency in the way the “dha” sound is pronounced. Hopefully, they will make corrections to this and be consistent,” he said.

A Chennai resident said the name changes could lead to practical complications. “What happens to the addresses given on passports, Aadhaar card .. and numerous other places .. it only complicates the lives of citizens,” he felt.