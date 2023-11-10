ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3 project director to donate reward to alma maters 

November 10, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

P. Veeramuthuvel, a Tamil Nadu-born scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was the Project Director for Chandrayaan-3 mission, has decided to donate the ₹25 lakh cash prize announced by the State government to alumni associations of four institutions where he had studied.

In a letter, Sandhya Venugopal Sharma, Additional Secretary with the Department of Space, has requested Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik to do the needful. The official said that Mr. Veeramuthuvel had expressed his desire to donate the money equally to the alumni associations of four institutions — Elumalai Polytechnic College in Villupuram; Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai; National Institute of Technology in Tiruchi; and IIT-Madras.

At a function on October 2, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated nine scientists, including Mr. Veeramuthuvel and former ISRO Chairperson K. Sivan. Besides a cash reward of ₹25 lakh, the Chief Minister announced that nine scholarships would be instituted in their names with a corpus of ₹10 crore to cover tuition and hostel fees of nine engineering students who were allotted seats under the 7.5% quota for government school students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US