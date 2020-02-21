Chances of light rainfall in State till Sunday

Chennai may have a respite from warm days. The Meteorological Department forecast that there is a chance of light rains in some areas over the weekend in the city.

A trough in easterlies runs from interior Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. This is set to bring some control over the rising maximum temperature this month, according to officials of the Meteorological Department.

Close to normal

On Thursday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius and 31.5 degree Celsius, which is close to normal for the period.

It may be recalled that there was a steady rise in day temperature owing to dry weather for the past few days. Meenambakkam recorded one of the warm days for the season on Sunday with the maximum temperature rising to 34.4 degree Celsius, which is nearly three degree Celsius above normal.

However, the presence of the weather system may help the day temperature to stay around 31 degree Celsius till Sunday in Chennai.

Moreover, officials said a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rainfall till February 23 due to the influence of the trough.

It is normal for the State to experience light rains during February. The same weather trend may continue till Monday.