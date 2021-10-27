‘Champion Woman’ workshops for young women begin

CHENNAI

27 October 2021

The Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) State Project Directorate and the Global Adjustments Foundation (GAF) together kick-started a series of life skills workshops for young women, who are final-year students in government colleges across Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

The ‘Champion Woman’ life skills workshop, developed by GAF, aims at having a positive impact on the physical and mental wellness of women, and through the workshops, will address self-esteem, goal-setting abilities and the freedom to design their future according to their potential.

The series of workshops which are being conducted free of cost, will reach out to nearly 1 lakh final-year students who will be graduating in 2022.

D. Karthikeyan, Higher Education Department Secretary, asked the principals and faculty members who were attending the virtual inaugural to guide the participants and encourage them to be invested in developing life skills which would give them a 360-degree perspective on how to deal with things in life. He also reiterated the importance of success and happiness of the women who contributed to nation building.

In her address, Ranjini Manian, Founder-Chair, G A Foundation said that it was a dream come true to adapt the Champion Woman workshops into the college final-year curriculum. “We strongly believe that women will contribute to the country and help with nation-building. The Champion Woman program has three main outcomes that we focus on -- that women are confident, calm, and cheerful,” she said. “In addition to their valuable college degree, the Champion Woman programme will add a layer of skills which will help the young women become independent, confident, happy and productive citizens,” she added.

Lakshmi Priya. Director, Directorate of Technical Education also spoke at the inaugural and said that they were working towards championing young women in colleges.

Over 115 students participated in the first Champion Woman workshop held on Wednesday following the inaugural.

For further details on the Champion Woman workshops, contact 9840148864 or email lakshmi@championwoman.org.