Champion of Humanity awards presented

Minister for Tamil Official Language, Culture and Archaeology K. Pandiarajan encouraged entrepreneurs to give back to society.

He was speaking at the Chamber Day celebrations of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Pandiarajan highlighted the the trusteeship model of society that Mahatma Gandhi had propogated and said that entrepreneurs had a responsibility as trustees to give back to the society.

“You can give back through the products and services you offer, how you manufacture them as well as the professionalism you exhibit. There is also the traditional idea of corporate social responsibility (CSR) where you allocate a part of your surplus for the betterment of the society,” he said.

Congratulating Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Pandiarajan said that he hoped for the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship to be celebrated more in the years to come.

Mr. Pandiarajan conferred the Champion of Humanity awards on K. P. Ramaswamy, chairman of KPR Group of companies, and R.P. Krishnammachari, chairman and managing director, Tex Biosciences Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, P.G. Sadguru Das, President of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, said that they had over 980 members from various segments of trade and industry. “On the occasion of Chamber Day, I would like to state that we will continue to work towards the growth and development of our members and the industry,” he added.