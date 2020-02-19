Challenges and sorrow marked last 3 years: Alagiri

CHENNAI

19 February 2020 01:44 IST

TNCC chief slams Palaniswami regime

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday said the last three years of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s rule were marked not by achievements but by challenges and sorrow for the people.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the people of the State were waiting for the Assembly election to vote the current government out of office. “This is also due to the fact that the AIADMK is acting like a servant of the BJP and a government going against the interests of the State,” he alleged. While the government was making big claims about Mr. Palaniswami’s achievements, the reality was different, he said.

“The same people who said they won’t allow NEET in Tamil Nadu have accepted its implementation by the BJP [government at the Centre], thereby putting a question mark over the future of eight lakh students studying under the State Board,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Congress leader, not even 50% of the investments promised during the two Global Investors’ Summits organised by the AIADMK government had fructified. He questioned the government’s record on employment generation, citing the number of applications from engineers and graduates for even the posts of conservancy workers in the State. “Is this the so-called stamp of the successful three years of this government?” he asked.

Mr. Alagiri further referred to issues such as the one nation-one ration card scheme being forced on the State, the UDAY scheme, new education policy, supporting the Triple Talaq bill in Parliament, farmers not getting the right price for their produce, supporting the CAA, among others and said the interests of the State were being given away.