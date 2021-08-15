Chairs distributed to poor schoolchildren

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:42 IST

This will help them take online classes

In a tribute to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Madras Anchorage Round Table 100 (MART 100) and makemychairs.com gave away 1,000 study chairs to underprivileged children in the country, according to a press release.

MART 100’s chairman Rajesh said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has badly disrupted the education of school students. The plight of children of poor economic backgrounds is worse. Often, they have to sit on the floor and attend online sessions. This affects their attention and over time, children develop health issues because of the wrong posture.”

“The chairs have superior ergonomics and are specially designed for long sitting hours, with high quality and durability,” he said.

In Chennai, some of the students of Jai Gopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School and G.K. Jain School received the chairs.